Ghana to build 88 hospitals to help contain Covid-19

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that 88 hospitals and three infectious disease centres will be built as part of measures to fight the coronavirus (Covid-19).He said the hospitals would be built in districts, which have no government hospitals to help fight the spread of the virus.

Speaking to Ghanaians in a televised address on Sunday night,

President Akufo-Addo said six regional hospitals would be built in the six newly created regions, which did not have regional hospitals.

Some other regional hospitals, which are in deplorable state will be upgraded to benefit the residents in their localities.

He noted that the government has adopted prudent measures to help curb the disease and urged the citizens to adhere to the directives on the disease to address the Covid-19 situation in the country.