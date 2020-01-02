Ghana to compile new voters register for 2020 election

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) has affirmed its decision to compile new voters register for the November 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary election.According to Daily Graphic report on Thursday, the Deputy Chairman of EC in charge of Operations, Mr. Samuel Tettey announced the decision of the EC at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday and indicated that the current voters register was over bloated and that there had not been an effective means of cleaning it.

Tettey noted that as a result of over bloating, EC has to use manual verification where voter’s finger prints cannot be verified.

The report said an amount of US$70.96million (GHC390.3 million) would be required to do the compilation exercise which would begin in April this year.

Tettey said part of the money would be used to purchase new biometric voter management system (BVMS) and biometric voter register kits as well as upgrading of the biometric verification device (BVD) to ensure an improved system.

Meanwhile the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in support of the compilation of new voters register arguing that the current register is over bloated. The largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the other hand says there is no need for compilation of a new register as the current register has stood test of time indicating that the same register was used for by-elections and recent District Assembly Election.