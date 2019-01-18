Ghana to earn $640m from new oil find

Ghana stands the chance of raking in $640 million from the operations of a new oil field discovered by Aker Energy, a Norwegian oil exploration company in the country last week.The oil find is regarded as one of the biggest in the country’s oil history and is located in the oil rich Deepwater Tano area, harbouring Ghana’s three oilfields, TEN, Jubilee and Sankofa Gye Nyame.

The analysis has revealed that about 550 million barrels of oil are deposited in the area.

The reports by Goldstreet Business on Friday in Accra said that following the announcement of the discovery of the oil field, security has been beefed up in the area to ensure the safety of workers in the area.