Ghana to embark on new national polio vaccination campaign for 2020

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that it will embark on polio vaccination of all children under five (5) years across the country early next year.APA gathered in Accra on Tuesday that the exercise was part of a strategy mapped out to combat the epidemic, which hit the country this year, after recording no case of polio in over 10 years.

Ghana, one of the many African countries to have totally eradicated polio, recorded one case in the northern region in June this year.

The Daily Graphic reports on Tuesday that the Head of the Disease Surveillance Unit of the GHS, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, disclosed in Accra that the exercise will begin in the district that have recorded cases of polio.

He noted that the resurfacing of the disease could be attributed to poor environmental sanitation practices.