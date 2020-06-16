Ghana to employ more than 8000 nurses – Official

Thousands of Ghanaian nurses who completed their curses in 2017 in both clinical and preventives have every reason to smile as Ghana’s Ministry of Health says it has been given clearance to employ 8,076 nurse assistants.According to a letter dated June 9, 2020, from the Ministry of Finance and signed by the Deputy Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, the exercise will take effect not earlier than November 1, 2020.

“The Ministry of Health is hereby granted financial clearance to enable the Ministry post eight thousand, and seventy-six (8,076) Nurse Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventive, who completed in 2017 from various Public Health Training Institutions.

“The emoluments of the personnel should be charged against the Compensation of Employees vote of the Ministry of Health in the 2020 Annual Estimates,” local media reports on Tuesday quoted the letter as saying.

The reports added that the Ministry of Health is to ensure that the Nurse Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventive staff have their documents processed in time and placed on the Mechanized Payroll to enable the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department effect payment of their salaries.

“The effective date of the appointed personnel should not be earlier than 1 November, 2020,” the letter said.