Ghana to grant GHC600m stimulus package to MSMEs

The Ghanaian government is to disburse GHC600 million to over 200,000 Micro, small and medium Enterprises, (MSMEs) from the COVID-19 Alleviation Programme (CAP) of its Business Support Scheme.

The Executive Director of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), Mrs. Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, told journalists on Thursday in Accra that the board had recently been engaging with many stakeholders in the sector, including financial institutions, associations, trade groups, service providers, and consultants to ensure that they were carried along in the implementation of the scheme.

She noted that the Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders have been supportive, especially in coming up with the eligibility criteria for the facility and that about 80 percent of the businesses are in the micro category.

According to local media reports on Thursday, President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has earmarked GHC 600 million as stimulus package to support the hardest hit Ghanaian businesses.

In Ghana, the MSMEs make up about 70 percent of the economy.