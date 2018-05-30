Ghana to introduce polio eradication vaccine

Ghana will from June 1, 2018, integrate the Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) into its routine immunisation exercises as part of efforts to accelerate the eradication of poliomyelitis from the country, APA learns here.The IPV is an injection to be given to 14 week-old babies and above to ensure the eradication of any remaining strains of polio virus transmission.

This will consolidate the country’s achievement over the past 10 years of not recording any case.

The Daily Graphic reports that the Minister of Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, who made this known in Accra, said Ghana had been declared polio free by the World Health Organisation in 2015.

He explained that the IPV will ensure better protection for children against the deadly childhood disease.