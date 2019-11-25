Ghana to launch QR code in December – VP

The government will launch the Universal QR code in December in its bid
to make Ghana a cashless society, Vice President, Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia,
has said.Bawumia says that with the code, which leverages on existing technologies, traders and
businesses will be able to receive payments without a point of sale device.
Dr. Bawumia, who was speaking at the third Chamber Business Awards, indicated
that the successful implementation of the system, would make it the first of its kind
in Africa.
“We will introduce what we call the Universal QR code. It leverages the technologies
that we have built. Once we launch the Universal QR code, all businesses and
traders will essentially no longer need point of sale devices.
Mobile phones will be sufficient to receive payment wherever, and will go directly
into your account that you have received payment. This is going to start next month.
Singapore, China and the UK have all launched the QR code so Ghana is going to be
the first in Africa. We are going to launch it next month so we move on to be a
cashless society to make e-commerce enhancing.”
Citi Fm reports on Monday that Bawumia added that the government would
complete the paperless system for all hospitals and CHPS compounds in the
country within two years.
According to the Vice President, this forms part of the government’s digitization
agenda to eliminate the human interface that is fraught with corruption tendencies.
He added that a paperless healthcare delivery system will bring down the cost of
accessing medical care.