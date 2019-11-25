Ghana to launch QR code in December – VP

Published on 25.11.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

The government will launch the Universal QR code in December in its bid

to make Ghana a cashless society, Vice President, Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia,

has said.Bawumia says that with the code, which leverages on existing technologies, traders and

businesses will be able to receive payments without a point of sale device.

Dr. Bawumia, who was speaking at the third Chamber Business Awards, indicated

that the successful implementation of the system, would make it the first of its kind

in Africa.

“We will introduce what we call the Universal QR code. It leverages the technologies

that we have built. Once we launch the Universal QR code, all businesses and

traders will essentially no longer need point of sale devices.

Mobile phones will be sufficient to receive payment wherever, and will go directly

into your account that you have received payment. This is going to start next month.

Singapore, China and the UK have all launched the QR code so Ghana is going to be

the first in Africa. We are going to launch it next month so we move on to be a

cashless society to make e-commerce enhancing.”

Citi Fm reports on Monday that Bawumia added that the government would

complete the paperless system for all hospitals and CHPS compounds in the

country within two years.

According to the Vice President, this forms part of the government’s digitization

agenda to eliminate the human interface that is fraught with corruption tendencies.

He added that a paperless healthcare delivery system will bring down the cost of

accessing medical care.