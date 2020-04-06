Ghana to produce 3.6m PPE locally – President Nana Addo

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has announced that plans are far advanced to produce 3.6 million Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for frontline health workers to fight the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the country.Delivering his fifth nation’s address on Sunday night in Accra, President Nana Addo explained that the important role frontline workers play in the fight against the virus cannot be underestimated, therefore there is the need to motivate them to give of their best.

In view of that, he announced that his government was placing priority on the procurement of PPEs for them, comprising of 350,000 masks, 558,650 examination gloves, 1000 reusable goggles.20, 000 cover-alls, 7,000 N-95 respirators and 500 waterproof gumboots among others.

President Nana Addo said that he was encouraged by the numerous responses from local manufacturers from the private sector of Ghana to domestically produce face mask, head covers, surgical scrubs and gowns, which would commence on Tuesday. He added that 3.6 million would be produced locally with estimated daily output of 150,000.

Other measures the president announced were 50% salary allowance for frontline health workers, free three months water bill to be enjoyed by all consumers and to be absorbed by government from April to June, soft loans scheme for small and medium enterprises and constant supply of power and water throughout the period.

Ghana has 214 confirmed Covid -19 cases with five deaths with 49 recoveries while 145 are responding to treatment.