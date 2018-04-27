Ghana tops press freedom index in Africa

Ghana has been named the best country in Africa in terms of press freedom in the latest World Press Freedom Index, APA learns here on Friday.The country also moved up three places in the World Press Freedom ranking to the 23rd position.

A report released by the Reporters Without Borders and published by the Ghanaian Times on Friday noted that Ghana is now ranked 23 out of 180 countries.

It toppled Namibia, which previously topped the chat, slipping to 26th position in the world.

Although some incidents were recorded in the previous years, in terms of assault of some journalists on official assignment by some police and military personnel in separate incidents, the country still has one of the most conducive atmospheres for journalism to thrive.