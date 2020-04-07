Ghana: Tourism to lose over $170m revenue due to Covid-19 pandemic

The tourism sector in Ghana has been greatly affected by the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease and the closure of the country’s borders and the partial lockdown of Accra, Kumasi and Kasoa in the Central Region.Statistics from the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has revealed that the sector will experience a downsize in the next five months, which would result in revenue loss to the tune of $170 million in formal and informal sectors.

The pandemic, according to Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Barbara Oteng Gyasi, who made this disclosure at a stakeholders meeting in Accra, said that the pandemic would have a serious negative impact on revenue generation on the industry and the government in particular.

Ghana has now recorded 287 cases from 214 Covid-19 pandemic as at Monday and the figure is expected to go up as the government awaits the results of more than 15,000 tests conducted on contact persons before the end of this week.