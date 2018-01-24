Ghana: Tributes pour in for fallen statesman K.B. Asante

Tributes have started pouring in for the late Ghanaian Diplomat, Ambassador K. B. Asante, one of the finest Ambassadors of the country.Ambassador Asante died on Monday at the age of 93.

He served under first Ghanaian President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, as Secretary to the President and Principal Secretary at the African Affairs Secretariat from 1960 to 1966.

The Convention People Party (CPP), the party he served first in government, took the first step by eulogizing him in a tribute by its national Chairman, Professor Edmund Delle.

He said, “K.B. Asante was fearless and apolitical and Ghanaians have lost a great man.”

Prof. Delle urged Ghanaians to emulate the example of the late ambassador to help Ghana progress in international and continental affairs.

Former President John Dramani Mahama also used his Facebook account to share his feelings on the demise of Ambassador Asante.

He described him as a foundation of wisdom, who cuts across the various political divide.

Other statesmen, including former President Jerry John Rawlings, have also paid glowing tributes to the late statesman.