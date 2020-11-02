Ghana unveils new technology for all-year-round cocoa production

A new technology designed to supply continuous water to cocoa farmers for all-year-round production has been unveiled in Ghana.The technology is expected to drive the Cocoa Life Programme, which is meant to mitigate the effect of climate change on cocoa production in Ghana and help triple the annual yield of cocoa.

According to local media reports on Monday, the technology, known as the Solar-powered Irrigation System, is designed to supply a year-round consistent water supply to over 70,000 cocoa farmers under the Cocoa Life Programme.

The programme will assist cocoa farmers to produce throughout the season and will not have to wait for rainfall to determine their annual yields.

The Head of Cocoa Life Programme in Ghana, Mrs. Yaa Peprah Amekudzi, said at the launch of the first pilot project of the new technology at Otwebediedua in the Eastern Region of the country that the new technology would ensure that cocoa would get the required litres of water for high yields throughout the year.

She disclosed that the new technology will solve the perennial complaint of cocoa farmers of the unpredictable rainfall, which has continued to affect cocoa production in Ghana.