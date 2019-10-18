Ghana: Upper East flood death toll rises to 29

Published on 18.10.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

The death toll in the Upper East floods has risen to 29, according to the

reports received on Friday from the Upper East Region capital

Navrongo.The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has through

its regional Coordinator, Mr. Jerry Asamani, confirmed the death toll.

Earlier reports said that the death toll was 20, 19 injured, while about 1,550 houses

were affected, following 12 days of torrential rainfall in the Upper East Region.

The latest figures showed that 1,225 houses collapsed completely, while about

1,664 houses were damaged.

The regional NADMO has already started mobilising resources to aid the displaced

persons.