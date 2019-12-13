Ghana: US Envoy, four others call for enforcement of anti-corruption laws

The US Envoy to Ghana Stephanie Sullivan and other four envoys to Ghana have called on government to enforce its anti-corruption laws saying it is the most effective remedy to curtail the costly consequences of corruption.Speaking at a forum to mark this year’s International Anti-corruption Day, the envoys including Ron Strikker, Netherlands, Iain Walker, British High Commissioner, Diana Acconcia, Head of European Delegation and Sabine Nolke, Acting Canadian High Commissioner said enforcing the existing anti-corruption laws would give true meaning to the fight against corruption.

They therefore urged government to show political will by equipping the anti-graft agencies and creating an enabling atmosphere for them to work without fear.

The forum, according to Ghanaian Times report on Thursday was organized by the Ghana Integrity Consortium with support from the US Government and was held under the theme “The cost of corruption in Ghana -deliberation for remedy”.

According to Times, aside the diplomatic community, the programme brought together the representatives of the two major political parties in Ghana. That is the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are managing the resources of the country.

The Netherlands Envoys recently made headlines when he told government to rather talk about what he called “Ghana Beyond Corruption” and not Ghana Beyond Aid agenda the government of Ghana is propagating.