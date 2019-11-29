Ghana: Volta firm faces power disconnection over $30m in unpaid bills

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) has threatened to disconnect power to the Volta Aluminum Company Limited (VALCO) a smelting firm by December 30 this year due to unpaid bills to the tune of $30million.The management of the power transmission company said on Thursday that VALCO’s debt and that of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) was hampering the operations of the company.

Mr. Jonathan Amoako Baah, the Chief Executive Officer of GRIDCO announced this at an annual general meeting of the company in Accra, explaining that ECG and NEDCO also owed GHC607 million and GHC177million respectively.

The announcement has raised panic among the business community who have pleaded with government to take necessary action to halt the impending disconnection which would plunge the country into an economic crisis.