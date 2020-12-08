Ghana vote-count: Incumbent takes early lead – report

International › APA

Published on 08.12.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

Incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo has established an early lead over his main challenger John Dramani Mahama from Monday’s presidential election, local reports suggest on Tuesday.The counting of votes began shortly after polls closed on Monday evening.

According to several local media Nana Akufo-Addo is leading Mahama at the polls. 

However, Mahama’s National Democratic Congress is disputing reports that the ruling National Patriotic Party (NPP) is leading in the parliamentary ballot. 

The Electoral Commission of Ghana which had promised to release the results within 24 hours has not commented.

Aside from isolated incidents including a stampede and gunshots near a polling station, Monday’s election was characterized by peace and tranquility.

Some 17 million people were registered to vote in an election which were seen as tightly contested between the NPP and NDC candidates.

Ghana is seen as a model of democracy in Africa.

