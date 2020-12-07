International › APA

Ghana: Vote-counting underway after polls close

Published on 07.12.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

Vote-counting has been underway since polls closed in Ghana at 5pm on Monday following presidential and parliamentary elections seen as one of the tightest in the country’s recent history.The Electoral Commission of Ghana has promised to announced the results within 24 hours.

Millions of Ghanaians on Monday went to the polls to choose a president from 12 candidates including the frontrunners President Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party and John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic.

Four women have are vying for the presidency with an outsider’s chance of winning it.

275 seats are also up for grabs at the country’s parliament.

Aside from few isolated incidents, including a stampede in Accra as voters jumped the queues at voting centres, polling passed off peacefully.

 

