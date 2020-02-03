Ghana: Voters register to be ready by November

The Electoral Commission has revealed that a credible biometric voters register will be made available to the various political parties by November 8 this year, APA learns on Monday.The commission has drawn a time-table and is expecting to complete the processes and distribute the register to the various constituencies by October 26.

The Chairperson of the EC, Ms. Jean Mensa, who made this known, said that contingency measures had been put in place to contain any possible delays.

“A lot of thought and estimation have gone into setting timelines to ensure that we are able to compile and print new biometric register ahead of the polls on December 7,” the report by the Daily Graphic newspaper quoted the Chairperson of the Commission as saying.

,According to the provisional time of the EC, printing and distribution of the final register is expected to take place between October 10 and November 8, 2020.

The registration of voters to compile new voters’ register is expected to be conducted between April 18 and May 30.

This will be followed by de-duplication of voters’ list, which will last from June 1 to 30.

Data processing, splitting of polling stations and extraction of data for Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) will be done from July 1 to 15, while there will be voters exhibition between September 15 and 29.