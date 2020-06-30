Ghana: Voters registration exercise kicks off smoothly in Accra

Many Ghanaians turned out in large numbers to participate in the nationwide voter registration exercise, which kicked off on Tuesday,Local media reports said that many residents of Accra were seen in queues for the exercise, which started as early as 7 am.

The registration officials told journalists in Accra that the exercise has been peaceful and that the social distancing, hand washing and other health protocols were being observed.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said more than 44,000 registration officers were recruited for the mass voter registration exercise.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa, told a news conference on Monday in Accra that all the officials had been well trained to ensure that the exercise was a success.

“We have recruited, trained, and deployed over 44, 000 staff into the field. We are confident that the training provided them to operate efficiently and professionally. As part of the training, we have drummed home the importance of instilling in them the principles of integrity, fairness, and transparency in all their activities throughout the registration process,” Adukwei Mensa said.

She disclosed that the registration officers were made to sign an oath to bear true allegiance to the principles underlying the conduct of the registration exercise.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged all eligible voters to participate in the new voters’ registration exercise, which began today, while observing the coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols at the registration centres.

In a televised address to the nation on Monday night, President Akufo Addo appealed to Ghanaians not to allow the fear of the pandemic to prevent them from participating in the exercise which will give them the right to vote in the general elections on December 7, 2020.

He noted that in spite of the outbreak of the COVID-19, elections have been successfully conducted in Asia, Europe and Africa, and that “it is not beyond Ghana to join these nations to organise a successful election even in the midst of a pandemic”.

The reports quoted President Akufo Addo as urging Ghanaians, who have turned 18 and of sound mind to participate in the exercise and abide strictly to the safety protocols and restrictions, especially the protocols regarding gatherings.