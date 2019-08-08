Ghana: VP launches dual payment card

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has launched what has been described
as the world’s first dual-purpose EMV and financial inclusion payment card in Accra.Known as the Gh Dual Card, the new product, which is being rolled out by the Ghana
Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS), is a two-in-one payment
card that has both e-zwich and gh-link applications.
It can, therefore, be used either as e-zwich, gh-link or both as desired on the payment
platforms.
According to officials of GhIPPS, the card is designed to give the cardholders access to both
funds on their e-zwich cards and their bank accounts at the same time and seeks to eliminate
the inconvenience that comes with carrying multiple cards.
The card can be used by cardholders for any point of sale purchase across merchant locations;
ATM cash withdrawals; ATM PIN change; and Balance Enquiry.
The Citi Fm report on Thursday said that the Vice President celebrated the strides that Ghana
has continued to make in the quest for greater financial inclusion, in order to ensure holistic
national development.