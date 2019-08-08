Ghana: VP launches dual payment card

Published on 08.08.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has launched what has been described

as the world’s first dual-purpose EMV and financial inclusion payment card in Accra.Known as the Gh Dual Card, the new product, which is being rolled out by the Ghana

Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS), is a two-in-one payment

card that has both e-zwich and gh-link applications.

It can, therefore, be used either as e-zwich, gh-link or both as desired on the payment

platforms.

According to officials of GhIPPS, the card is designed to give the cardholders access to both

funds on their e-zwich cards and their bank accounts at the same time and seeks to eliminate

the inconvenience that comes with carrying multiple cards.

The card can be used by cardholders for any point of sale purchase across merchant locations;

ATM cash withdrawals; ATM PIN change; and Balance Enquiry.

The Citi Fm report on Thursday said that the Vice President celebrated the strides that Ghana

has continued to make in the quest for greater financial inclusion, in order to ensure holistic

national development.