Ghana: VP returns from medical leave in UK

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on Thursday night received his Vice President (VP), Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia at the Kotoka International Airport, following his absence from the country on medical leave for a period of two weeks.His decision to welcome the VP might have been sparked by rumours that erupted that he had been paralysed from a stroke he suffered, forcing some of his communicators to put a video on social media, deflating the allegations.

The VP was flown to the United Kingdom for medical attention after taking ill on January 19, 2018. He was accompanied by the wife, Mrs. Samira Bawumia.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



The arrival of the Vice President has currently put to rest the controversies that erupted when some people started impugning some strange stories about his ailment.