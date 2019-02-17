Ghana VP survives motor accident, unhurt

A convoy carrying Ghana’s vice-president Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been involved in an accident with one person reported dead.Mr Bawumia escaped unhurt, police say.

The police say the vice presidential convoy was at Asemasa near Beposo, some 60km southwest of Cape Coast when the accident happened on Saturday.

Reports say the deceased person was a bus driver who was also involved in the accident which occurred at about 6:30 pm on the Sekondi Takoradi – Cape Coast highway as the Vice President was returning from a public function in the Western Region.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako said the VP is safe.



Some other passengers and security personnel who were injured were conveyed to the Cape Coast Regional Teaching Hospital and are responding to treatment, his statement added.

“Vice President Bawumia’s thoughts and prayers are with the injured and the family of the deceased”, the statement added.