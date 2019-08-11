Ghana VP urges Muslims to uphold dignity of Islam

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Muslims in Ghana to uphold the dignity of Islam which he noted stands for peace and tolerance.Speaking at a ceremony to mark Eid ul Adha at the Black Star Square in Accra on Sunday, the Vice President urged Muslims not to recede from their effort of upholding the dignity of Islam by exhibiting high sense of tolerance and peace in their communities.

“We should remain vigilant in our communities and neighbourhood. We must watch out for agent provocateurs who would want to breach the peace in order to undo all the success that we have chalked in our developmental journey,” he told a congregation of Eid worshipers.

According to Dr Bawumia, Ghana continues to remain an island of peace in a troubled region and that it behooves on all Muslims to report any suspicious characters in their community to the security agencies so that the name of Islam is not soiled on the altar of some political goal that some misguided elements may seek to achieve.

Dr. Bawumia again used the occasion to admonish Muslims not to allow themselves to be used by selfish politicians to cause confusion in the 2020 general election as Ghana heads to the polls to elect a new president and legislature. The Chairman of the Eid ul- Adha Planning Committee, Alhaji Alhassan Abdullahi Sulley also warned the Muslim community against political provocateurs who fall on them to cause violence during the election season.

Eid-ul-Adha is a celebration by Muslims all over the world to commemorate the symbolic sacrifice of Ibrahim’s only son, Ismail to Allah.

The day is marked in Ghana with Muslim prayers, culminating in the sacrifice of sheep, goats, cows and other animals recommended by Islam.