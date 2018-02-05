Ghana: WA All Stars crowned 2018 Gala kings

Ghana’s WA All Stars on Sunday emerged the 2017/18 Ghana Football Association (GFA)/Startimes Gala kings after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders 4-2 on penalties at the Nduom Stadium, Elmina.The match went into penalty shootout after it ended goalless at full-time. The former Ghana Premier League winners won the shootout 4-2 to be crowned champions.

The Premier League new entrants Eleven Wonders proved to be spot kick experts after making their way to the final, winning all their matches through penalty shootouts.

They beat New Edubiase 4-3 on penalties, beat Inter Allies 3-0 on penalties and Elmina Sharks 5-3 all on penalties.

Their opponents, All Stars, beat Vision FC and Great Olympics 1-0 respectively and went past Bechem United 2-0.

The All Stars, however, proved too strong in their only penalty shootout, winning 4-2 to become the first ever team from the Upper West region to the Gala competition.