Ghana will maintain its democratic credentials – Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has said that Ghana will not disappoint the world during the presidential and parliamentary elections on Monday because it is proud of its democratic credentials.Speaking at the meeting with the ECOWAS Chief Election Observer, former President of Liberia Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, at her office in Accra, Ms. Botchwey said: “Every election is different, but all in all, I am of the firm belief and opinion that Ghana will not disappoint the world. We are very much proud of our democratic credentials.”

She said that the government was committed to working closely with all stakeholders towards the conduct of a violence-free, fair, peaceful and transparent elections.

Local media reports on Saturday quoted the Minister as saying that elections are part of a good working democracy where you afford the citizens the opportunity at given intervals to speak their mind through the ballot box.

“As for tensions, there will always be during elections and it is to be expected because these are groups of political parties that are vying for one position, so that is expected but we always do our best to put our best foot forward,“ She said.

The Minister expressed delight that ECOWAS has put together a team to observe the elections and stated the African Union (AU), European Union (EU) and also the Commonwealth have put together observer teams to observe the elections in the country.

Responding, Mrs. Johnson Sirleaf expressed delight to lead the ECOWAS elections observation mission for the election in Ghana, saying: “We know of the legacy Ghana has when it comes to elections and how things are conducted here”.