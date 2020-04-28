Ghana works towards herbal cure for Covid-19

The Centre for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR) in Ghana is collaborating with the Ministry of Health towards finding a cure for the dreaded Covid-19.The disease, which has ravaged many people and grounded the world economy to a halt, has no cure.

The Executive Director of the CPMR, Dr. Kofi Bobi Barimah, who made this known in an interview, said his outfit was working currently on some herbal preparations it received from the traditional medicine practitioners association, some of which have been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority.

The Daily Graphic published on Tuesday that Dr. Brimah said his outfit would liaise with the ministry for trials to ensure safety of products consumers.

“If management of the Covid-19 with Ghanaian herbal product should prove successful and effective, not only would it bring the much needed relief to the fight against the pandemic, it would also earn the nation international recognition and eventually help it accrue huge foreign exchange earnings,” he added.