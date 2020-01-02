Ghana: Year of Return, corruption others grab media spotlight

The Year of Return, ex-president Rawlings on corruption and mass immunization of tilapia fish farms are among the stories making headlines in Ghana on Thursday.The state-owned Daily Graphic reports that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has called on Ghanaians to engage Africans in diaspora and people of African descent more positively in areas such as trade and investment.

President Nana Addo, according to the paper gave the advice when he lunched “Beyond the Return: The Diaspora Initiative in Accra in the eve of the Christmas celebration.

The paper again gives prominence to the call by the Ghanaian former President Jerry John Rawlings on government to put in pragmatic measures to rescue the country from deep-seated corruption which has permeated all sectors of the society.

It quoted Mr Rawlings as saying that “as a country, we should not take things for granted but draw useful lessons from the revolutionary period to do things right to bring relief to Ghanaians”.

Rawlings made this call during the 38th Anniversary commemoration of the 31st December, 1981 Revolution at Winneba Lorry Park in Central Region on Tuesday.

The Daily Graphic again devoted its back page to mass immunization of tilapia farms by the Ministry of Fisheries to prevent infectious spleen and kidney virus diseases in fish across the country.

The exercise is in response to recent mysterious losses of tilapia in fish farms along the Volta Lake.