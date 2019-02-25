Ghanaian boxing fans hail Tagoe for winning WBO, IBF titles

The Ghanaian boxing fraternity had the opportunity to smile again when
Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe fought hard to claim the vacant WBO Global
and International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight titles in the early hours
of Sunday.The bout, which took place at the plush Bukom Boxing Arena, saw the Ghanaian
emerge victorious through a unanimous decision.
The three judges scored 122-107, 118-109 and 119-107 in favour of Tagoe, who
vowed to work hard to annex a world title again, after putting up the impressive
fight against Russian boxer, Vyacheslav Gusev.
Boxing fans and pundits hailed him for winning the title and expressed the hope that
the victory would help move the nation’s boxing forward.
They urged him to stay focused and work harder to enable him achieve
his dream of becoming a world champion.