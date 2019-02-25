Ghanaian boxing fans hail Tagoe for winning WBO, IBF titles

Published on 25.02.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian boxing fraternity had the opportunity to smile again when

Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe fought hard to claim the vacant WBO Global

and International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight titles in the early hours

of Sunday.The bout, which took place at the plush Bukom Boxing Arena, saw the Ghanaian

emerge victorious through a unanimous decision.

The three judges scored 122-107, 118-109 and 119-107 in favour of Tagoe, who

vowed to work hard to annex a world title again, after putting up the impressive

fight against Russian boxer, Vyacheslav Gusev.

Boxing fans and pundits hailed him for winning the title and expressed the hope that

the victory would help move the nation’s boxing forward.

They urged him to stay focused and work harder to enable him achieve

his dream of becoming a world champion.