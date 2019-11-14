Ghanaian club Kotoko fire expatriate coach

Published on 14.11.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

Ghana’s Kumasi Asante Kotoko have confirmed the dismissal of their coach Kjetil Zachariassen over a poor run of results.A letter signed by Mr. George Amoako, Chief Executive Officer, said Zachariassen’s dismissal came into effect on Wednesday November 13, 2019.

The Norwegian coach was on a two-year contract but was sacked five months into his appointment following failure to meet the club’s expectation in continental competitions.

“This decision is final and is not subject to a review,” the letter categorically stated.

Kotoko have been nursing a serous ambition to go far in the African Champions League after hiring Zachariassen.

The team crashed out of the preliminary round of the competition, failing to make the group stages of Africa’s most prestigious club competition.

Kotoko have not announced a replacement for the Norwegian.