International › APA

Happening now

Ghanaian Government announces State burial programme for Rawlings

Published on 12.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Ghana’s Ministry of Information has announced that the State funeral service for late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, will hold on Wednesday, January 27.The Ministry said in a circular to all Diplomatic Missions, International Organisations and Honorary Consulates accredited to Ghana, that the former President would be laid in state from Sunday, January 24 to Tuesday, January 26 at the Foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre from 9am to 5pm daily.

It added that a mass will later be held on Tuesday, January 26, at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra from 9am to 11am, while the burial service will hold on Wednesday, January 27, at the Independence Square in Accra from 9am t0 11am.

Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top