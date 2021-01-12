Ghanaian Government announces State burial programme for Rawlings

Ghana’s Ministry of Information has announced that the State funeral service for late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, will hold on Wednesday, January 27.The Ministry said in a circular to all Diplomatic Missions, International Organisations and Honorary Consulates accredited to Ghana, that the former President would be laid in state from Sunday, January 24 to Tuesday, January 26 at the Foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre from 9am to 5pm daily.

It added that a mass will later be held on Tuesday, January 26, at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra from 9am to 11am, while the burial service will hold on Wednesday, January 27, at the Independence Square in Accra from 9am t0 11am.

Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.