Ghanaian government votes $100m to fight COVID-19

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced a $100 million package towards the fight against the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19).In an address to the state on Wednesday evening, the President said the money would enhance the country’s preparedness and plans towards the prevention of the disease in case it surfaced in the country.

The money would be used to put in place infrastructure as well as procure equipment that would facilitate the fight against the virus should it rear its ugly head in the country.

In a televised speech, President Akufo-Addo said this would help the country to move a step beyond the normal preparation towards containing the disease in times of an outbreak.

His statement has come at a time the World Health Organisation has declared COVID-19 a pandemic, following the death of over 4,000 people from the disease worldwide.