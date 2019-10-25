Ghanaian Gov’t releases $5m for 2020 population census exercise

The Ghanaian Government has released $5 million (about GHC25 million) for the 2020 Housing and Population Census, which is slated for March.Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, announced this when he inaugurated the National Census Publicity, Education and Advocacy Committee in Accra on Thursday.

According to Professor Annim, the 2020 census will be a unique one because the country would be among one of the few African countries apart from Kenya and Malawi that are expected to conduct a digital census.

He said his outfit has completed the demarcation of the country into smaller geographical areas for effective enumeration.

Ghana conducted census in 2010, which put its population at a little over 18 million.