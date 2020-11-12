Ghanaian leader announces 7-day national mourning for Ex-President Rawlings

President Nana Akufo-Addo has formally announced the death of the 1st President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings.“This tragic event occurred at 10:10am on Thursday, 12th November 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where the former President was receiving treatment, after a short illness.

“I convey the deep sympathies of Government and the people of Ghana to his wife, the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, and family of the late President, in these difficult times.

“I have directed that all national flags should fly at half-mast for the next seven (7) days in all parts of the country, and have declared seven days of national mourning from Friday, 13th November to Friday, 20th November. In honour of the memory of former President Rawlings, the Vice President and I have suspended our political campaigns for same period,” he said.

President Akufo Addo said that the government would work closely with the family of President Rawlings on the arrangements for a fitting State Funeral for the late President, and will keep the nation informed accordingly.

“A great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss,” he said and wished “his soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall meet again. Amen.”

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President John Dramani Mahama, has suspended his six-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, following the death of the founder of his party, former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr. Mahama announced the suspension of his campaign at Obuasi on Thursday afternoon, moments after the news of the death of former President Rawlings was announced.

He described the former military leader and two-time President of Ghana as an “iconic leader” and for that matter the NDC needed time and concentration to mourn his passing and celebrate his legacies.

According to local media reports, the suspension of the campaigns would impact other activities being undertaken by the NDC at all levels nationwide.

“What has happened makes it impossible for us to continue with the campaign so we will return to Accra immediately and return at a later date,” Mahama told the party faithfuls and supporters at Obuasi.

“What we are hearing is indeed sad but we must remain strong,” Mahama added.