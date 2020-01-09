Ghanaian leader appoints envoy to volatile Libya

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed an ambassador to Libya despite the volatile situation in the Maghreb country, APA learnt on Thursday.Libya is currently facing its worst security meltdown since the overthrow of its former leader Mummar Gaddafi in 2011.

Forces loyal to renegade general Khalifa Haffta have been waging a conflict to seize the capital Tripoli from the internationally backed government since last April, resulting in thousands of civilian casualties.

However, despite this, President Nana Addo has appointed Dr. Samuel Adotey Anum as Accra’s ambassador to Libya, tasked with protecting Ghanaians living in that country.

He has also appointed Mr. Jonathan Rexford Magnussen as ambassador to Niger.

Speaking at Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday, President Nana Addo observed that Libya and Niger are currently experiencing multiple challenges of instability that require the entire African continent to marshall forces with a iew to helping them deal with armed militias.

Boththe envoys took oaths of allegiance and secrecy before they were handed their credentials to present to their accredited countries. In a brief remark, Ambassador Jonathan Rexford Magnussen, expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo for appointing them and vowed that they would demonstrate loyalty and commitment in promoting the good image of Ghana in their respective accredited countries.

Meanwhile some experts on international relations are questioning why Ghana should appoint an envoy to Tripoli which has been under siege by Hafter’s troops since last year.

Turkey has sent troops to battle the warlord and his cohorts who are allegedly backed by Russia and Egypt.