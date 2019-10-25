Ghanaian leader calls for increased trade, investment cooperation between Russia, Ghana

The Ghanaian leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has called for increased trade and cooperation and not export and import of raw materials.“This, we believe is the way to develop healthy relations between our two countries,“ Nana Addo was quoted by Ghanaian Times on Friday as saying when he delivered a statement at the Russia–African Summit in Sochi, Russia on Thursday.

According to President Nana Addo, his vision was to build a free, prosperous country based on concept “Ghana Beyond Aid”, which he said was a dynamic component of an independent and prosperous Africa.

He noted that his administration has resolved to build a value-added industrialized economy with a modernized agriculture, trading in the global marketplace.

According to World Bank, Ghana is among other six out of the 10 world fastest growing economies this year as a result of exploitation of natural resources of those countries.