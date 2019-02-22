Ghanaian leader calls for united effort to stop political vigilantism

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday used his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to extend a hand to the opposition parties and the ruling party to join forces to nip political vigilantism in the bud.He has therefore tasked the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to come together and agree on appropriate measures needed to salvage the phenomenon of political vigilantism.

The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, Daily Guide and others all focused on the call and highlighted it on their front pages.

“I have asked the leadership of the NPP to extend an invitation to the leadership of the NDC for such a meeting on vigilantism. The security services of the country will be on standby to assist this meeting. If voluntary disbandment by the parties is not feasible, then I will initiate legislation on the matter,” he added.

He cautioned that Ghana would not tolerate any form of practices that have the tendency to jeopardise the stability and peace it enjoys and added that, “what was tolerated over the years cannot be accepted any longer. We must not take our peace and security for granted, not for a moment.”

The address touched on other sensitive areas such as the economy, which he said, was on a sound footing.