Ghanaian leader congratulates Buhari on re-election

Ghanaian leader Nana Akufo-Addo has congratulated Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election as Nigeria’s President.The Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria earlier on Wednesday declared Buhari, 76, the winner of last Saturday’s presidential elections over his main challenger Atiku Abubakar.

A few hours later President Nana Akufo-Addo, took to his Facebook account to congratulate Buhari, saying his re-election is a renewal of the confidence Nigerians have in his programme of governance, which had job creation, diversification of the economy, the revival of the country’s agriculture and the fight against corruption as its priority.

He also congratulated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), for maintaining control, in an emphatic manner, over the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“It is my sincere hope that President Buhari will continue on the path of delivering unity, security, progress and prosperity to the Nigerian people. It is also my overriding hope that, during his second term, the already strong relations between Ghana and Nigeria will be deepened even further, on a shared agenda of stability, security, development and prosperity,” he added.

The Ghanaian leader therefore encouraged President Buhari to continue on the path of delivering unity, security, progress and prosperity to the Nigerian people.

President Nana Akufo Addo, also commended Buhari’s opponent, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for a vigorous campaign and what he called a well-fought out elections, and applauded his decision to ventilate his dissatisfaction with the results through constitutional means.

“It is testimony to his credentials as a well-established statesman. Strengthening the frontiers of Nigerian democracy, and consolidating the peace and stability of Nigeria, Africa’s giant, are important for the progress of our region and continent,” he added.