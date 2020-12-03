Ghanaian leader declares December 7, public holiday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared Monday, December 7, 2020, as public holiday to enable registered voters exercise their franchise.According to a statement by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr. Eugene Arhin, President Akufo-Addo made the declaration through the Executive Instrument.

“This is to facilitate the conduct of the election in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, help ensure strict observance of COVID-19 safety protocoals on election day, and enable registered voters exercise their franchise in safety and with minimal inconvenience,” the statement said.

It added that the decision was taken following the submission of a proposal to the President by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa, a proposal which is supported by the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) for Monday, 7th December, to be declared as a public holding to permit the safe exercise of the franchise, in the context of the pandemic.

It explained that said under section 3 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001, (Act 601), the President has the power to declare any other day as a public holiday, instead of a day specified as a statutory public holiday.

The statement said with Farmers Day having been celebrated on Friday, 6th November 2020, the President was satisfied that it would be inexpedient for Friday, 4th December 2020, which is a statutory public holiday, to be observed as a public holiday.

“As such, Friday, December 4, 2020, will not be observed as a holiday,” the statement added.