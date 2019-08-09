Ghanaian leader defends suspension of energy deal

President Nana Akufo-Addo has justified the decision of the government to suspend its concession agreement with Power Distribution Services, APA learns here in Accra.He said the decision was in the interest of the public as it was important to protect the assets of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), which is worth over $3 billion.

Addressing the Ghanaian community in Angola as part of his two-day visit to that country, President Akufo-Addo explained that the delegation sent to Qatar has held meetings over the matter and are on their way back to Ghana to report the outcome of the deliberation.

“We decided that the first thing to do was to protect the public assets by suspending the participation of this private sector operator and returning the control of the assets to ECG, while the process of investigation will be carried out.

“Two days ago, I sent a delegation to Qatar, which is the origin of the guarantee to go and find out exactly what the situation is then we know exactly where we are…It was necessary for us to act in that manner to protect the public assets. ECG assets are in excess of GHC 3bn. These are not assets that you take lightly.”

Citi Fm reports that President Akufo-Addo said the decision to make the suspension public was to ensure transparency in dealing with the matter.

He said, “It is better that these matters are brought into the public space for the country to know exactly what is going on and therefore be able to hold the government to account for their stewardship,” he added.

This is the first time the president is commenting on the mater since it started about three weeks ago.

There is a full-scale investigation ongoing in the alleged agreement breaches and a committee made up of experts comprising insurance investigation experts, officials of the Energy and Finance ministries and officials of the ECG and MIDA have been given 30 days to complete the probe.

Meanwhile, the ECG and PDS have issued a joint statement on Thursday to allow PDS to continue all its activities to avoid disruptions in power supply and service delivery in the country, pending the outcome of the probe into the matter.