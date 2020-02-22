Ghanaian leader in five-nation European tour

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo Addo has left Accra for a five-country European tour which will last for 12 days.His tour which began on Friday will take him to Scotland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Belgium.

On Saturday, February 22 the Ghanaian leader will deliver the keynote address at the St Andrews Africa Summit, “a student-led initiative that promotes a versatile discussion about Africa, Africans and African Affairs”.

This will be on the theme “Leadership, Development and Entrepreneurship”.

President Akufo-Addo will then travel to Oslo, Norway for an official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

As co-chair of the Eminent Group of Advocates of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals with the Norwegian PM, he will also join other SDG advocates at a high-level meeting on food security and climate change.

He will then be in London, on February 27, for a speaking engagement at Chatham House, home of the Royal Institute of International Affairs, on the theme “Financing for Sustainable Development in Africa”.

At the invitation of Simonetta Sommaruga, President Akufo-Addo will pay a state visit to Switzerland from 28th to 29th February.

The visit is a reciprocal one paid to Ghana, in July 2017, by the 91st president of the Swiss Confederation, Doris Leuthard.

She was the first European leader to visit Ghana in the Akufo-Addo presidency.

At the invitation of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group, President Akufo-Addo will travel to Brussels, Belgium, on March 3, to address the 2nd ECR-Africa Summit on March 4, on “Ghana’s economy and thriving democracy”.

He will also meet the leadership of the European Union to discuss issues pertaining to Ghana-EU relations.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has come under strong criticisms from the opposition, who condemned what they called his government’s exorbitant spending of taxpayers’ money on foreign travels.