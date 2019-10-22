Ghanaian leader leaves for Russia Africa summit in Sochi

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday left Accra at the head of a Ghanaian delegation to the maiden Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia.The Summit is being held to deepen the ties of friendship between Russia and Africa as well as explore other areas of co-operation to their mutual benefits.

Whilst in Russia, President Akufo-Addo is expected to hold bilateral meetings with President Vladimir Putin, deliver a statement on the floor of the Summit on the theme, “For Peace, Security and Development”, and hold meetings with CEOs of some important Russian enterprises.

The Ghanaian President is expected to leave Russia on Thursday, 24th October, 2019, to attend the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

NAM is a forum of 120 developing countries that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

The Ghanaian leader is accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP; the Minister for Energy, John Peter Amewu; and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.