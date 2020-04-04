Ghanaian leader rallies political support against Covid-19

Ghanaian leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rallied support from political parties in the country to help in the fight the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) which has so far claimed five lives.The Ghanaian leader on Friday met with representatives of the various political parties at the Jubilee House to discuss ways of fighting COVID-19 whose infection rate keeps on soaring.According to President Nana Addo, the main purpose of the meeting was to listen to divergent views so that his administration could take the necessary action on how to curb the spread of the disease in Ghana.President Nana Addo who just tested negative for the virus called on all political leaders to show unity and also adopt solidarity in these trying times.

The political parties that attended the crucial meeting include the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), People’s National Convention (PNC), National Democratic Party (NDP), Convention People’s Party (CPP) and ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“The disease does not have a political colour, it does not know Democrats or Republicans, NDC or NPP, it is attacking human beings, and that should drive our desire to unite and fight it. We are not doctors to find a cure but we are political leaders and we have the community at heart, we need to find ways of helping to curb the spread and to a large extent find a way of wiping out the virus” the Ghanaian leader said.

The parties raised some concerns about social distancing and observing all measures at our market places which were being down played by market traders.

In his response, President Nana Akufo-Addo said he would get in touch with Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development to embark on a serious education and also provide some needed tools for these market women.

The NDC National Chairman, Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo raised a few suggestions on how well Ghana can mitigate the effects of this pandemic on Ghanaians adding that in a situation where people will flee from Accra to Tamale in the north and only to be stopped at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region is not the best.

“We should have put in measures to help these vulnerable people and if we want community action the traditional authorities have a role to play, so my suggestion is that we need to integrate our traditional authorities in the effort to stop this pandemic” he added.

For his part, the National Chairman of the NPP said he was impressed by the way government has handled the pandemic so far and assured its officials that he would appeal to party members to abide by the protocols to contain the virus.

The Founder of the NDP, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings urged the government to take a second look at police and military brutalities on residents in lockdown areas by talking to their commanders. .

Ghana has recorded 205 COVID-19 cases with five deaths and 49 recoveries.

Meanwhile, more banks, churches, companies and organizations are making huge donations into the Covid-19 Trust Fund set up by the government to provide PPEs for front line fighters of the deadly virus.