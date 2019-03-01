Ghanaian leader reshuffles ministers

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced nine changes in his government, the second reshuffle since he took office in January, 7 2017.The biggest change is the removal of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister, Ms Catherine Afeku, who now moves to the Office of the President as a Minister of State, according to press release signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin on Thursday in Accra. He has also made the following changes to the composition of his government, with immediate effect.

Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley constituency and former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, is now the Minister-designate for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, while Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih is now Upper West Regional Minister-designate. The former Regional Minister, Sulemana Alhassan, has been reassigned.

Hon. Catherine Afeku, Member of Parliament for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency and former Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, is now a

of State at the Office of the President, assigned to the Office of the Senior Minister;

Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North constituency and former Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, is now Deputy Minister for Education with Hon. Freda Prempeh, Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency and former Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, is now Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection; Hon.

Ms Barbara Ayisi Asher, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North constituency and former deputy Minister for Education, is now Deputy Minister for Works and Housing;

Hon. Naana Eyiah, Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central constituency, is now Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources;

Hon. Alex Kodwo Kom Abban, Member of Parliament for Gomoa West constituency, is now Deputy Minister-designate for Health while Hon. Yaw Afful, Member of Parliament for Jaman South, is now Deputy Minister-designate for Aviation.

President Akufo-Addo was optimistic that Parliament will expedite the vetting of the Minister-designate for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, the Regional Minister-designate for Upper West, as well as the deputy Ministers-designate for Aviation, Lands and Natural Resources, and Health so they can assume their respective offices as quickly as possible.