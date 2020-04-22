Ghanaian leader says no health expert has linked any death in Ghana solely to Covid-19

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo says that coronavirus (Covid-19) has not exclusively killed anyone in Ghana since the outbreak on March 12, 2020.He said that health experts had not been able to establish with certainty that a person contracted the virus and died as a result of that.

“All those who have died so far had other complications that explain their deaths. Yes they tested positive, but it is difficult for the doctors to say that their deaths were as a result of the virus,” local media reports on Wednesday quoted President Nana Addo as saying.

The reports added that President Nana Addo made the disclosure when he met with Religious Leaders at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday to discuss the way forward after lifting the three-week partial lockdown in Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa to control the spread of the disease.

According to President Nana Addo, the virus has shown that it is not as fatal as it is in other parts of the world, but he was quick to say that his administration would not rest until the situation is brought under control for people to engage in their normal social and economic lives.

Ghana has recorded 1,042 confirmed cases with 9 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Christian Council has declared three-day fasting and prayers starting from Friday to Sunday. The Chairman of the Christian Council, Rev. Dr. Paul Boafo, announced this when he met President Nana Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra to discuss the contribution of the church in the fight against the coronavirus.