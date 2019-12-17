Ghanaian leader swears in 45 superior court judges

President Akufo-Addo has called on judges of the superior courts to exhibit honesty, integrity and sound knowledge of the law in the discharge of their duties, warning that there will no tolerance of acts of corruption from their type.Some 11 Appeals Court and 34 High Court judges, comprising 33 females and 18 males, were promoted on the recommendation of the Judicial Council.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo, a lawyer by profession, expressed concern about the conduct of some judges whose rulings were not based on a sound application of the law.

“The 45 justices, 34 in the High Court and 11 in the Court of Appeal, whom I swore into office a few minutes ago upon the advice of the Judicial Council have been considered fit and qualified for the position of justices. They are deemed to have the independence of mind, and impartial spirit to hold these high offices” President Akufo-Addo said.

He added: “Ghanaians over the past 26 years have shown a determination to build and guard a nation of accountable democratic governance founded on the rule of law. The constitution affirms the final judicial power of the state is vested solely in the judiciary and not in any other agency or organ of the state”.