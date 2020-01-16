Ghanaian leader tasks security agencies on election violence

President Nana Akufo-Addo has advised security agencies to
deal with any group of persons, who attempt to cause mayhem during
this year’s elections without fear or favour.Nana Akufo-Addo’s advice stems from his earlier instruction to heads
of security services to act without fear or favour in clamping down on the
activities of such persons to promote peaceful election atmosphere.
He assured some clergymen at the Jubilee House on Thursday that he would
preside over a free, fair and peaceful election.
“To ensure that the security agencies in our country act without partiality so that the
law is applied evenhandedly, is the reason why I passed a law against vigilantism to
make sure that we can come to grips with it. And for the strictness, I have given them
to the leadership of the security agencies,” he explained.
“So far as I am concerned, crime is crime. Crime cannot have a political colorization.
I think from now on, the political leaders must insist that the security agencies act with
even hand. If NPP man causes a problem or assaults someone in public, he must be
dealt with as a citizen of Ghana not as a member of the NPP. It doesn’t matter that
the NPP government is in power,” he added.
Ghana has been credited with having peaceful general elections since the inception
of multi-party democracy in 1992, and has seen three different administrations,
serving eight years (two four-year terms) in government.