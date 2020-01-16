Ghanaian leader tasks security agencies on election violence

Published on 16.01.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

President Nana Akufo-Addo has advised security agencies to

deal with any group of persons, who attempt to cause mayhem during

this year’s elections without fear or favour.Nana Akufo-Addo’s advice stems from his earlier instruction to heads

of security services to act without fear or favour in clamping down on the

activities of such persons to promote peaceful election atmosphere.

He assured some clergymen at the Jubilee House on Thursday that he would

preside over a free, fair and peaceful election.

“To ensure that the security agencies in our country act without partiality so that the

law is applied evenhandedly, is the reason why I passed a law against vigilantism to

make sure that we can come to grips with it. And for the strictness, I have given them

to the leadership of the security agencies,” he explained.

“So far as I am concerned, crime is crime. Crime cannot have a political colorization.

I think from now on, the political leaders must insist that the security agencies act with

even hand. If NPP man causes a problem or assaults someone in public, he must be

dealt with as a citizen of Ghana not as a member of the NPP. It doesn’t matter that

the NPP government is in power,” he added.

Ghana has been credited with having peaceful general elections since the inception

of multi-party democracy in 1992, and has seen three different administrations,

serving eight years (two four-year terms) in government.