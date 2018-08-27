Ghanaian leader to address Nigerian lawyers’ conference

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana is the main speaker for this year’s conference of the Nigerian Bar Association which opened in Abuja on Sunday.President Muhammadu Buhari would host the Ghanaian President, who will be supported by other notable local and international resource persons.

The Ghanaian leader is a vibrant legal practitioner of many decades and has championed the cause of human rights for many years before becoming a president.

“He therefore reserves the right to speak on the theme, and it is our hope that the conference would come out with salient outcomes that would enrich our association and country,” the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, said.

He said the members of the legal profession had always waited for the annual general conference of the NBA as it served as intellectual compass for the members.

At the opening on Sunday in Abuja, President Buhari said the rights of individuals in the society must always take a second place where national security and public interests are threatened.

Declaing open the 58th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Buhari noted that although his administration subscribes to the rule of law as the foundation of the society, it is also guided by the belief that the rule of law must be subject to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest.

“Our apex court has had cause to adopt a position on this issue in this regard and it is now a matter of judicial recognition that; where national security and public interest are threatened or there is a likelihood of their being threatened, the individual rights of those allegedly responsible must take second place, in favour of the greater good of society,” Buhari said.

Buhari urged lawyers to join his administration in achieving the core objective of enhancing Nigeria’s business environment and promoting social justice by promoting respect for the Rule of Law; contributing to the law reform process and putting national interest and professional ethics above self in the conduct of their business.

The President recalled the challenges faced by his administration since its inception in 2015 and efforts being made to put the country on a better footing.

“Let me assure you of the resolve of this administration to promote measures that will achieve a vibrant economy under which the practice of law will thrive.

“Through fiscal discipline, good housekeeping, we navigated the difficult days of economic transformation at the beginning of this government in 2015 and have now come to improving economic indices, including the consistent increase in our foreign reserves; 13 straight months of decreasing inflation.

“We also ensure the expansion of social safety nets programmes as well as the blockages of historical drain pipes in our national treasury, all within the context of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan,” he said.

He urged lawyers to uphold and improve the sanctity and integrity of Nigeria’s judicial and electoral institutions, which play a fundamental role in the sustenance and growth of our democracy.

As the nation gradually moves into another season of intense political activities preparatory to the 2019 general elections, he enjoined the lawyers to work for national cohesion and unity through their speeches and public positions and ‘’most importantly in your advocacy in court”.

