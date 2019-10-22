Ghanaian local beverage company reels under Nigeria, Benin border closure

Published on 22.10.2019 at 19h21 by APA News

Ghana’s budding local beverage manufacturer Kasapreko is feeling the brunt of the closure of the

Nigeria and Benin border as the company counts its losses as a result of the closure,

APA has learnt here on Tuesday.Kasapreko has so far lost about US$2 million in revenue to the closure of the Nigerian-Benin border,

the Head of International Business Development for the company, Francis Holly Adzah, told

reporters in Accra.

According to Holly Adzah, even though the beverage firm “managed to send in three trucks of products

to the Nigerian market moments before the border was closed,” four other trucks loaded with products

– one at the border and the others at the premises of the manufacturing company – have been left

grounded.

“In September, we lost US$1 million to the closure. October is almost ended and our checks show a

loss of another million dollars. The situation is getting out of hand and very serious,” Holly Adzah

told reporters.

Checks have revealed the beverage firm has exhausted all its products in the Nigerian market – a critical

Situation, which has seen them being overtaken by competitors, he told Joy FM in Accra.

In the face of the challenge, Kasapreko says it is venturing into other ready markets apart from Nigeria

to make up for the losses.

According to him, the company is looking at entering Ivory Coast, Senegal, Togo, Benin and other

European markets.

Ghana’s exports to Nigeria was $80.96 million in 2018, according to the United Nations COMTRADE

database on international trade.