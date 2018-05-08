Ghanaian media awash with inauguration of modern police station

The press in Accra was on Tuesday awash with the inauguration of a modern police facility by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.The Daily Graphic says, “We’ll equip the police to deal with lawlessness-President Akufo-Addo” adding that the President reiterated his administration’s commitment to marshall available resources to to equip the police to deal decisively with the rising tide of indiscipline, lawlessness and mob justice.

The paper said President Akufo-Addo made this known when he inaugurated an ultra-modern office complex for the Tesano Divisional Police Command and Tesano Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service in Accra on Monday.

The Police Station was built by a multi-millionaire and leader of the Despite Group of Companies in Ghana, Mr. Osei Kwame, who is known for his generosity towards the less privileged in society.

Mr. Osei Kwame has already donated a block the the 37 Military Hospital in Accra in February this year.

The GT Times said, “We’ll change the face of police-President”, stating that the President has announced various initiatives to improve the state of policing in the country.

This includes the rehabilitation of all police stations across the country, procurement of at least 1,000 vehicles, procurement of CCTV cameras for all districts and recruitment of more personnel.